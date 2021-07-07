'I’m a beauty editor. Here are 12 "unsexy" skincare products I always buy.'

You know what we're talking about. Plain packaging. No gold-plated lid (?). Zero glitter (??). Doesn't even come with a mini quartz jade roller (???).

I mean, we're all suckers for buzzy products that look pretty - you'd totally be lying if you said otherwise. But more often than not, we know that pricey products can just end up being some ridiculously good looking packaging and not much else.

Watch: Mamamia road test viral beauty products. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This is where our reliable, 'unsexy' products come in. They might not be easy on the eye, but they're always on time. Never talk s**t about you behind your back. Won't nick off with your wallet.

And they actually work. Goodness, how nice is that for a change?

Wanna know what they are? Course you do! We all do.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite 'unsexy' skincare products, that pack a real punch when it comes to results.

Image: Adore Beauty