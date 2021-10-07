'"That girl" is everywhere right now. Here's why I find her toxic.'

'That girl' wakes up at 5am. Even on weekends.

'That girl' works out twice a day, once before 7am, and once donned in an expensive matching activewear set. Usually doing yoga, of course.

'That girl' has clear skin, her body is slim and tan, and she ~journals~.

But that's not all.

She's professionally successful. She probably works overtime in a corporate job fuelled by protein smoothies and goal-setting.

Not so overtime though, that she doesn't have a moment spare to dive into a self-help book before bed.

Watch: The 5 Types of morning people. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

If you're a woman who's been on TikTok in the past few months, chances are you've come across 'that girl'.

No, she's no one person.

In fact, she's nothing more than a vague concept, stemming from an elusive representation of health and wellness.

Maybe you were drawn in by its calling.

"This is your sign to become that girl," videos are captioned; referencing TikTok's algorithm that places seemingly random posts on your feed.

A 15-second montage shows fresh fruit, sunrises, gym equipment and bullet journalling in quick succession.

It's really that easy, they imply. You can start now.

We've seen it in many, many iterations before, from Pinterest fitspo to Instagram's unrelenting 'girl boss' hustle culture.

But there's something a little more personal about 'that girl'.

While society has, for the most part, moved on from idealising overt "thinspo" content, 'that girl' frames regimented eating, exercise and wellness as 'self-care' and daily routine.

At best, it serves as inspiration to young women looking to get healthier.

At worst, it breeds orthorexia (an obsession with living a 'healthy' lifestyle) and an unattainable state of 'wellness' where women are set up to fail.