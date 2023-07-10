The unstoppable rise of luxe beauty brands and the children who want them.

I remember very clearly the first time I paid more than $30 for a pot of something to put on my face.

It was about three years ago.

Until then I was a devotee of a relatively affordable, chemist-bought moisturiser, and whatever cleanser I didn't mind the smell of in whatever shop I was in. The amount of time I spent thinking about beauty products was minimal, beyond a decent foundation and mascara. It was fine. My skin was... fine.

It's safe to say that things have changed.

In midlife, I am a card-carrying skincare enthusiast. Danger is me holding a credit card in any postcode that boasts a MECCA store. I have a routine that changes three times a week and my tastes are as boujee as the latest interest rate rise allows. Possibly more so.

I blame COVID, an addiction to pretty little packages arriving at my door, and meeting Leigh Campbell. I also blame... age. My skin is needier than it was, and I am much more aware of its lines and bumps and crumples.

So what, then, is the excuse for Pixie Curtis, 12-year-old beauty guru?

Last week, on Instagram, I watched the tweenage influencer unpack a bag of Sephora goodies that included a Christian Dior balm, a Charlotte Tilbury setting spray and a Milk hydration stick. I saw the contents of her wash bag as she packed for her Euro-holiday: Drunk Elephant, friends. Oodles of Sol De Janerio, and a sprinkling of Laneige. If you don't understand any of those words, it's okay, I can translate... Cool and expensive beauty brands, aimed at women with smooth foreheads and fat wallets.