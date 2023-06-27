A day spa, yoga and plenty of sleep: The rise of luxury birth hotels.

The first few weeks with a new baby can be challenging as mums learn to navigate a lack of sleep and juggle feelings of overwhelm in their new role while caring for their tiny baby.

Imagine how different that experience might be if mums not only had their partner to support them, but a team of professionals in a luxury hotel?

Nurses on hand at all hours of the day to give advice and care for you and your baby, a day spa, a hair salon, postnatal yoga classes, a psychologist and catered meals delivered to your hotel suite.

It sounds like a new mum's fantasy right?

But for those with the financial means living in Taiwan, this postnatal fantasy is a reality thanks to the growing number of luxury postnatal 'hotels' that care for new parents and their babies.

Watch: The Trailer for Dateline 'The Best Place to Have a Baby?' Post continues below.



Video via SBS.

Side note: Whether you're navigating sleep routines or you want to know which baby products you actually need, we've designed the Baby Brain mailing list to be your go-to source for everything you need to know. Sign up here.

This concept of caring for a new mother after the birth of her baby stems from the Chinese practice of 'confinement'. This ancient tradition means that all new mums are looked after by grandmothers or in-laws and the wider extended family for the first 30 or 40 days of their baby's birth.