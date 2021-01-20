2021 is the year of "skinimalism." Here's what that means for your face.

Since most of us spent A LOT of time indoors last year, we had more time to pay attention to looking after our skin. We tried new products. Researched ingredients. Gave ourselves facials. Wore face masks while working. Ditched makeup. Felt kinda cute. All this jazz gave rise to something called 'Skinimalism'.

Heard of it? This buzzy term is what Pinterest is calling the "new glow-up". And according to their 2021 Trend Predictions Report, it's going to be a major trend this year - like, HUGE.

Watch: Want glowing skin? Course you do! Here's three steps to nab that juicy, dewy base. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, what's it all about?

Well, let's put it this way - people are basically deciding not to spend an entire hour every morning slapping on a full face of makeup. They're sick of that s**t. This year, it's all about embracing a pared-back beauty look and letting your natural skin texture do its thing.

The best part? It's totally low-maintenance. Thank. Goodness.

What does 'Skinimalism' mean?

Skinimalism is a cute new thing that marries the best of both worlds: skincare and makeup. Like, have you noticed how so many beauty brands are jumping on board and coming out with hybrid products right now? There's A LOT.

The Pinterest Report describes Skinimalism as "the end of the caked-on makeup look" and the new "effortlessly chic routine is simple and sustainable." We're listening.