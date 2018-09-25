Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The holiday snap that has people asking if Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding are engaged.

It was just an innocent Instagram picture of model Rebecca Harding and comedian Andy Lee enjoying Queenstown’s beautiful scenery, when the internet jumped, nay, leapt to conclusions.

Funny, how we do that…

A singular missing detail has convinced fans that the couple, who have been dating since January 2015 – bar a short break – are engaged.

See if you can spot it?

Those with an acute sense of detail have noticed that Harding’s ring finger is conveniently cropped out of the photo, which of course can only mean one thing – that’s she’s hiding an engagement ring.

One fan even commented: “I thought it was an engagement shot but your finger was out of view!”

Others were a bit less subtle with their well wishes commands.

“Hey Ando… put a ring on it already,” wrote another.

So far the couple have yet to comment on the rumours, so until then we’re just going to stalk Harding’s left fourth finger with unabashed intensity.

It’s what we do.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Keira Knightley says she’s totally up for a lesbian Bend It Like Beckham sequel.



When Bend It Like Beckham was released in 2002, it convinced a whole generation of women and girls that they could a) be a professional soccer player, and b) look excellent with Keira Knightley’s iconic haircut.

It seems some viewers, however, were also fixated on another element of the storyline: the sexual tension between Jules (Knightley) and Jess (Parminder Nagra).