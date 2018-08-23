The Big Bang Theory is finishing after 12 seasons and WHY GOOD LORD WHY.

279 episodes after beginning, The Big Bang Theory will be coming to an end in 2019, with the last ever episode airing in May next year.
The executive producer of the series, Chuck Lorre, was considering a thirteenth season, but has decided that they will bring the show to a “epic creative close” next year instead.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” he said.
“We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” he added in a joint statement with WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions.
The show was adored by many, boasting close to 19 million viewers for seasons ten and eleven.
The decision has the public divided, and while 19 million people are upset, others are happy that the show is finally ending.
It actually seems like most people are pretty happy.
The decision to end The Big Bang Theory is the only thing that makes sense so far in 2018.
The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after this season.
Many people will say it should have ended long ago, but in any case, Bye-zinga.
Top Comments
It's about time.
I know lots of people who watch The Big Bang Theory. Years ago, when it was probably in its fourth or fifth season, they all told me I should watch it. I'd love it, they insisted. I gave it a really good shot. I watched probably two seasons of this show, determined to give it a chance and see what I was missing. It was inoffensive but ultimately, it just wasn't funny. I think I might have laughed once in probably 40-something episodes. I still don't understand why it's so popular and I have stopped taking TV recommendations from all but a select few people!
It was funny before it became a formulaic US Comedy. There's a life lesson in every episode even if you just want laugh at awkward men.