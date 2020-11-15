A marriage to an Italian prince and a broken engagement: Inside Olivia Wilde's relationships.

After a seven-year engagement, Hollywood power couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have decided to split.

The actors, who share two children together - son Otis Alexander, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four - reportedly separated earlier this year.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Watch: How the different horoscopes handle break ups. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In light of the news, we decided to look back at Wilde's past relationships, from her engagement to Sudeikis to the time she eloped with an Italian prince aged t18.

Here's a look at Wilde's dating history.

Olivia Wilde's relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde first met the Horrible Bosses actor at a Saturday Night Live finale party back in 2011. At the time, Wilde had separated from her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli and Sudeikis had split from his filmmaker ex-wife Kay Cannon.

"We hit it off that night," Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017.

"I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, 'Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone'," he explained. "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

Wilde also spoke about the night she met Sudeikis during an interview with Allure.

"I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming," she told the publication. "He's a great dancer, and I'm a sucker for great dancers. But he didn't even get my number."