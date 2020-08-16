A 'secret pact' and the final two: All the rumours about The Bachelor's Bella in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out ﻿﻿Mamamia’s recaps﻿﻿ and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We are precisely two episodes into Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor which is awkward because we already know... how it ends.*

(*Kind of.)

Before the show even premiered, there were two clear front runners: Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska. Plus, it's been reported that Locky will fall in love with his two final women before he ultimately chooses one.

Over the weekend, a former Bachelor contestant from this season shared a slew of inside gossip, including an alleged 'agreement' between Locky Gilbert, 30, and Bella Varelis, 25, before filming began.

Here is everything we know about frontrunner Bella Varelis, and the rumours that are spreading.

A 'secret' agreement.

On Friday's episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto interviewed Nadine Kodsi, who was eliminated on the first night of The Bachelor.

She claims that a number of the contestants believe Bella already knew Locky prior to filming.

"I honestly think Bella is going to win and the reason why I think that is because I personally think it was set up," Nadine claimed on the podcast.

