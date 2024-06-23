The Logie nominations are here and there’s a surprise name on the Gold Logie list.

Australian television's night of nights is just around the corner, and we finally have our list of 2024 TV WEEK Logie Award nominations.

Back in Sydney for the second consecutive year, the Logies promise glitz, glamour, and a sprinkle of drama as The Star rolls out the red carpet on Sunday, August 18, for the 64th annual celebration.

Sam Pang, praised for his hilarious celebrity roasts at the 2023 Logies, is once again returning as host.

“Hosting the Logies last year was an amazing experience and I’m thrilled to return in 2024,” he said in a Seven announcement.

“Adding to the excitement Seven have also given me the greenlight to try new things this year so I’m really looking forward to displaying my underappreciated and severely undeveloped song and dance skills.”

This year features new categories, celebrating the diverse landscape of Aussie TV. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies and reality show favourites, the nominees represent the best in Australian television.

Voting kicks off at 6pm AEST tonight and closes at 7pm AEST on August 17, ahead of the awards show on August 18.

Watch this exclusive clip of Mamamia at the Logies. Post continues after video.