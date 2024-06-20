When are the 2024 Logie Awards? Everything we know.

Australian television's biggest night will be here before we know it — and the announcement of the official nominations is taking place this Sunday.

The 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards are taking place in Sydney and will be hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention's Sam Pang for the second year in a row.

Here's everything to know ahead of the ceremony.

When are the 2024 Logie Awards?

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at The Star in Sydney, Australia.

Where can I watch the 2024 Logie Awards?

The event will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and streamed on 7plus starting at 7:00 PM AEST.

Who is hosting the 2024 Logie Awards?

Comedian Sam Pang will return to host the TV WEEK Logie Awards, following his successful and widely praised stint in 2023.

Read more: Sam Pang roasted everyone at the 2023 Logies. Now he's back.

Image: Channel 7.