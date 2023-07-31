The 8 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2023 Logies.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the Logies last night, or were sort of half-watching it while flicking through your phone, then there are some moments you probably missed.

Things caught on camera, like Sam Pang's opening monologue and bizarre acceptance speeches, and things not.

Before, during and after the Logies, attendees shared moments on social media that didn't make it into the televised award ceremony (that seemingly went on forever).

Here are the eight off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2023 Logies.

1. Jackie O pulled an all-nighter.

Jackie 'O' Henderson went straight from the Logies to work.

The Instagram account for her and Kyle's radio show shared a video this morning, showing Jackie walking into their studio, following the award show and after-party.

"I have not been home, I had a crazy night," she says.

The video then takes us back to midnight at the after-party. The radio presenter is dancing with Intern Pete (Pete Deppeler) and Dr Chris Brown.

When the party ends, she leaves with Pete, asking him what time it is: "4am."

"Well, I'm going straight to work," she replies.

Jackie walks into the studio at 5.15am in the same outfit from the night before.

"You haven't been home. What do you mean you haven't been home?" Kyle asks.