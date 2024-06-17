Sam Pang will host the Logie Awards in August after taking on the role in 2023.

Viewers unanimously applauded the comedian's performance during the awards show last year after he delivered an unapologetic roast of Australian celebrities and personalities.

"Hosting the Logies last year was an amazing experience and I'm thrilled to return in 2024," he shared in a statement about his return for the 2024 awards show.

"Adding to the excitement, Seven have also given me the green light to try new things this year so I'm really looking forward to displaying my underappreciated and severely undeveloped song and dance skills."

The highly anticipated event will be broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday, August 18.

Ahead of the 2024 Logies, let's take a look at Sam Pang's life, including his memorable hosting gig.

Sam Pang's iconic 2023 Logie Awards speech.

Pang was highly praised for his iconic speech at the 63rd annual TV Week Logie Awards in Sydney, where he delivered scathing remarks and backhanded compliments to a crowd of Australian A-listers.

Celebrities were not the only ones who received Pang's wrath — popular TV shows were in the firing line, too.

He opened with a nod to Channel 10 and Channel 7 (the Logies were previously streamed on Channel 9), saying, "I would like to acknowledge a win for diversity tonight. I am the first host in the history of the Logies to be half and half — half Channel 7 and half Channel 10.