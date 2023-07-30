'I would like to welcome you to your last ever Logies.' All the stars Sam Pang targeted in his Logies speech.

If you put a comedian in charge of hosting the Logies you just know that you’re in for a really good night.

And Sam Pang did not disappoint with his opening speech at the 63rd annual TV Week Logie Awards in Sydney on Sunday.

Filled with scathing remarks and backhanded compliments about some of Australia's biggest stars, everyone in the audience was left in stitches (unless you were one of Pang’s victims, and then #awkwardlaughter).

The footy player turned radio and TV presenter was called up for the top job just two months ago, making it the first time the event has had a host in 11 years.

From hosting the Eurovision Song Contest to NOVA’s breakfast show with Chrissie Swan and Jonathan Brown and weekly game show Have You Been Paying Attention?, the 49-year-is known for his quick wit and subtle digs.

And my God, did he deliver tonight.

After confessing to bringing in a team of “funny people”, Pang delivered his opening address with confidence and cheek as he took aim and roasted the best in the biz.

So, who was on his hit list?

Ray Meagher.

Pang’s comedy gold began with back-to-back pre-recorded skits with Logie hosts of the past including Rove McManus, Steve Vizard, and Shaun Micallef.

In one scene, he was spotted riding in the back of a car, testing out his jokes for the awards ceremony.

“Alright, what about this one,” he said to his driver, who just happened to be Andrew Denton. “Ray Meagher (Home & Away’s infamous Alf Stewart) is so old his driver's licence is in Latin.”