"I've had a baptism of fire": Zoë Foster Blake on what you don't see behind her success.

My absolute favourite interview of all time? Gah - do I have to answer that? Nah, not Oprah or Beyonce. Ha ha ha, but seriously. Interviewing your friends is HARD, you guys.

If I had to pick, I'd say Zoë Foster Blake.

The successful beauty mogul and founder of Go-To Skincare popped up on my screen last week - shrouded in a peachy background, a fancy shirt and a sense of humour and wit that simply can't be taught.

From beauty editor in glossies such as Cosmopolitan and Harper's Bazaar, to founder of one of Australia's biggest skincare brands, Zoë Foster Blake has become a household name.

Everyone knows her. Loves her. Reckons they'd actually be really great mates with her.

And the same goes for her products.

Over the past seven years, Go-To Skincare has earned itself a massive cult following. Like, huge. People froth over the stuff. And for good reason. The signature peach-coloured bottles have set a new standard for simple, effective, no BS skincare.

And as I teed up a chat with Zoë, it just so happened to be the same week she sold half of Go-To to beauty giant BWX. For a lazy $89 million.

So, yeah, I had a coupla questions. (See: how to get rich).

Here, Zoë chats about the shift in beauty, owning a $177 million skincare brand and of course - the newest member of the Go-To fam.

Zoe Foster Blake on how beauty has shifted.

With decades of experience in beauty - from mags to blogs to books - Zoë is a girl that knows her stuff inside out. Including just how much the industry has changed.

"Going back to when I launched Go-To, coming out of beauty magazines and even online with blogging, I could see a shift, but it wasn't like, enormous. It was still being magazine-led, and it was still legacy brands, super micro brands, spa brands - there was that clear distinction."