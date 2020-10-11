'I tried 3 of the best new serums for dryness and pigmentation, and they're all under $35.'

I'm obsessed with skincare, but also really quite confused by it.

There are some things I've got down pat, like cleansing twice a day and using sunscreen.

There are others, like serums, that leave me overwhelmed. So many options. So many skin concerns.

In the last few weeks alone, I've heard numerous people (including the clever skincare-loving members of Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group) talking about the daily serums they can't live without. As someone who battles dryness, dullness and the beginnings of pigmentation, I've tried quite a few but haven't found my 'Holy Grail' yet.

So, when given the opportunity to trial three new targeted facial serums from Skin Physics, I was intrigued to see if any could fill a coveted spot in my daily skincare routine.

If you don't know Skin Physics yet, they're a leading Aussie cosmeceutical skincare brand known for their results-driven formulations with clinically proven ingredients. Their serums have no alcohols, parabens, sulphates and other common nasties.

Now, I know what you're thinking...will it cost me all my rent this week? Actually no - all three that I tried are under $35 (at skinphysics.com.au or your local Priceline). As a single-salary, city-living 20something, this is a huge win.

Let the road test begin.

Let's do this. Image: Supplied.

I already use their Oxygen-C Brightening Foaming Cleanser which I have fallen in love with, so I knew the Vitamin C Brightening Serum would be an easy bet to start with.

The facts first: Oxygen-C Vitamin C Brightening Serum is rich in antioxidants, with a high concentraion of vitamins to address skin issues like dull complexion, uneven skin tone and blemishes, enlarged pores, and early signs of ageing.