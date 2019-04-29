"It was STRESSFUL." All the best reactions to Game of Thrones' epic Battle of Winterfell.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

The Battle of Winterfell is finally here.

For months on end, Game of Thrones fans have theorised about the fate of all of their beloved characters. From the theory that the dead Starks would come back to life in the crypts of Winterfell to the dozens of theories about who would kill the Night King, we’ve heard it all.

And now, after an epic 80 minute battle sequence, we finally know what went down at the Battle of Winterfell.

If you squinted hard enough (let’s be honest, that episode was dark), you would have seen the tragic deaths of a number of characters including Lyanna Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and Dolorous Edd.

We also saw a popular fan theory come to life. Although we didn’t see Ned or Catelyn Stark rise from the dead, we did see the dead in the crypts of Winterfell rise from the dead under the Night King.

But best of all, the Night King finally got the death he deserved – thanks to Arya Stark, of course.

Here’s just some of the best Twitter reactions to the third episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season.

