The new Game of Thrones fan theory about what happens to Arya Stark has us freaking out.

Warning – This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight.

After months of waiting, the long-awaited final season of Game of Thrones is here.

With a new trailer released ahead of the third episode of season eight, anticipation is certainly rising ahead of the fantasy drama’s grand finale.

And as expected, fans are analysing every single frame of the new trailer in search of possible clues.

Now, after devising a grim theory about Cersei Lannister, fans have a new theory about fan-favourite character Arya Stark – and it’s seriously freaking us out.

Halfway through the trailer, we see a split-second shot of a clearly terrified Arya running down what looks like a corridor in Winterfell.

But it’s what Arya might be running from that’s truly frightening fans.

You see, one of the most obvious answers is that Arya is running from a White Walker as the final battle between the living and the dead kicks off in Winterfell. But now, some fans are questioning who the White Walker could be.