The Game of Thrones theory that explains exactly how Bran Stark can kill the Night King.

Game of Thrones fan theories are more common these days than the brutal deaths of our favourite GoT characters (never forget) now that we’re in the thick of Game of Thrones season 8.

But, thanks to some clever thinking and an intense knowledge of the history of Westeros, many of these theories have good legs to stand on.

Like the theory Arya Stark isn’t actually Arya anymore, but the Waif who stabbed her way back in season 6. Or the one where Daenerys Targaryen will become the Night Queen – yeah, that one’s a bit bleak.

However, never mind about those, because we need to talk about the new theory that predicts exactly how Bran Stark can kill the Night King once and for bloody all.

First, a quick recap:

Towards the end of season 8 episode 2, a plan was hatched by all the major players – Jon Snow, Dany, Sansa and Arya Stark, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, Tormund, Ser Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos Seaworth, Theon Greyjoy etc. – to defeat the White Walkers by killing their maker, the Night King.

According to Bran, who we know is the Three Eyed Raven, the Night King’s ultimate goal is to create an “eternal darkness” by wiping out the memories of humanity. He can do this by killing Bran because, as the Three Eyed Raven, he sees and knows all things and thus, killing him erases human history.

So, Bran sold the A-team on the idea of luring the Night King away from the main battle against the undead, using himself as the bait – remember, the Night King can always find where Bran is because he bran-ded him). Bran’s suggested location was the Weirwood tree in Winterfell’s Godswood where Bran, Theon and the Iron Born will be waiting to kill the Night King.

Great plan, but… how will they kill the Night King and is it a coincidence Bran wants to do it by the old spirit tree?

Of course, this theory’s answer is no, because nothing in GoT is a coincidence, silly.