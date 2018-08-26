Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her family. But all anyone could talk about were her seven-year-old daughter’s controversial shoes.

It seems fashion queen Posh Spice has made a return. That is, in the body of Victoria Beckham’s seven-year-old daughter Harper.

On holiday recently, Victoria posted a family photo to Instagram, with husband David Beckham, her four children, as well as Gordon Ramsay and his family.

But before you disregard the picture as just another ridiculously perfect photo of the Beckhams, the rest of the public would like to acknowledge something very important: Harper’s feet. Specifically, her choice of footwear.

The seven-year-old wore nude stilettos to this particular family get together, and boy were people quick to express their opinions.

“Does Harper really need to wear high heels at her age?” read one of the top comments on the post. “Your daughter will end up with bunions just like you wearing stillettos at such a young age,” wrote another.

Some assumed Victoria herself had strapped a pair of her own shoes onto her daughter.

“Too young to teach her to swing her booty around in heels, let her be a kid,” one Instagram user wrote.

Others chose to defend the British socialite, saying the shoes were clearly designed for children and recalled wearing similar ones as children themselves.

“They make plastic heels for children who want to have an imagination,” another said.

What are your thoughts? Should seven-year-old’s be wearing heels? Or do Harper Beckham’s feet have precisely nothing to do with us?