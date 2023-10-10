From Rebecca Loos to an Aussie model: A recap of every rumoured David Beckham affair.

According to David Beckham's carefully curated public image, the former soccer star is a doting family man who is completely and utterly devoted to his wife and four kids.

But there have also been rumours of infidelity that have plagued the 48-year-old for years, with reports of affairs with multiple women dating as far back as 2004.

Despite the repeated rumours though, the public seems to be quick to forgive and forget when it comes to David’s alleged indiscretions – a testament, no doubt, to his expertly crafted image as a committed family man.

In the fourth episode of Netflix documentary series, titled Beckham, the couple are forced to confront the past rumours about David’s infidelity. In 2003, a rumour surfaced that David had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid.

“There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with,” David said in Beckham. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Victoria described this time in her family’s life as the “hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she said.

“Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

The former Spice Girls singer described the scandal as “a nightmare” and “absolute circus”. When asked if she “resented” her husband for it, she replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

But rumours of infidelity didn't just surround the couple in the early stages of their marriage. In 2018, David was linked to his six-year-old daughter Harper’s school teacher, amid reports he allegedly impregnated her.