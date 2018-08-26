The important name missing on Karl Stefanovic’s wedding guest list.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough‘s wedding is looming, with both their bucks’ and hens’ nights coming up in the next few months.

The big day is so close that invitations have officially been sent out, where one rather noticeable family member seems to be missing from the guest list of 60 people.

According to Confidential, Karl’s 18-year-old son Jackson will not be attending his father’s wedding at the end of the year on December 8. The teen is travelling Europe at the minute, consequently choosing to give The Today Show host’s wedding day a miss.

Jackson was also absent from Karl and Jasmine’s Palm Beach commitment ceremony back in March.

Karl will, however, be flying his 13-year-old daughter Ava and 11-year-old son River to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the wedding.

Guests will include James Packer, his girlfriend Kylie Lim, Richard Wilkins, Tamie Ingham of Mara and Mine, and Jasmine’s sister Katie.

Along with the wedding guest list, bridal party members have also been finalised, as Sunday Confidential has revealed.

While younger brother Peter Stefanovic honoured Karl with the best man title at his own wedding last year, the privilege will not be returned this December.

Interesting.