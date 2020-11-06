The sun is now setting on the third day of election fallout in the United States. And still we have no firm result in the presidential contest.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently sitting ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump in the race to the required 270 electoral college votes (see our previous article for a simple explanation of how US elections work).
At the time of writing, Biden has 264 and Trump has 214.
There are still four states in doubt that, combined, offer 60 electoral college votes.
Here's what you need to know about what's happening right now.
The path to victory for Biden and Trump.
In order to win the presidency, Joe Biden only needs to claim just one of the remaining states: Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia.
Donald Trump, meanwhile, would need to win most or all of them to stay in the top job.
Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020
So where do those states stand?
According to the latest updates available Friday morning, it looks like this:
NEVADA (winner earns 6 electoral college votes)
TRUMP: 592,813 votes
BIDEN: 604,251
Biden leads by 11,438 votes
76 per cent of votes counted
PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral college votes)
TRUMP: 3,260,869
BIDEN: 3,185,418
Trump leads by 75,451
89 per cent of votes counted
NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral college votes)
TRUMP: 2,732,084
BIDEN: 2,655,383
Trump leads by 76,701
94 per cent of votes counted
GEORGIA (16 electoral college votes)
