The sun is now setting on the third day of election fallout in the United States. And still we have no firm result in the presidential contest.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently sitting ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump in the race to the required 270 electoral college votes (see our previous article for a simple explanation of how US elections work).

At the time of writing, Biden has 264 and Trump has 214.

There are still four states in doubt that, combined, offer 60 electoral college votes.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening right now.

The path to victory for Biden and Trump.

In order to win the presidency, Joe Biden only needs to claim just one of the remaining states: Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, would need to win most or all of them to stay in the top job.

Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

So where do those states stand?

According to the latest updates available Friday morning, it looks like this:

NEVADA (winner earns 6 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 592,813 votes

BIDEN: 604,251

Biden leads by 11,438 votes

76 per cent of votes counted

PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 3,260,869

BIDEN: 3,185,418

Trump leads by 75,451

89 per cent of votes counted

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 2,732,084

BIDEN: 2,655,383

Trump leads by 76,701

94 per cent of votes counted