rogue

Just 34 of the best US election memes because if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

How are we all holding up?

Stupid question, I know. Precisely no one is holding up okay right now (especially Donald Trump).

The United States presidential election has turned into a huge, chaotic mess and no one really knows how or when it will... end. There's been legal challenges and premature calls, protests and, uh, #TrumpMeltdown is trending on Twitter. 

It's a lot. There's not much we can do from down under other than wait ~very~ nervously. But do you know what we have in the meantime? Memes.

And memes really are the only things keeping us going right now. Here is the content we've been cry-laughing over all day.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

No Filter

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT





View this post on Instagram









How are y’all doin? 🥴

A post shared by  Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on

ADVERTISEMENT





View this post on Instagram









If you need something to make you laugh today...

A post shared by  Mamamia (@mamamiaaus) on

Hahahahahaha.

We're... fine.

Feature image: Twitter.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout