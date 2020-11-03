Overwhelmed by the US election? You only need to care about three results.

On Tuesday, US time, the polls will open in the United States in what's being billed as one of the most important elections in a lifetime.

The stakes have rarely been higher; the choice rarely so distinct.

Yes, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are more at odds than just about any candidates we've seen tousle for the top job.

Not only do they disagree on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic slump, they stand opposed on pressing global issues like climate change and foreign policy, and national issues like universal healthcare.

Faced with these vastly different futures, Americans are particularly engaged this time around.

Though it's not compulsory for them to vote, more than 65 per cent of those eligible are tipped to do so this election — a figure that hasn't been seen in 112 years.

Once they've cast their ballots, all eyes will be on just a handful of critical states; states that will determine which of those divergent futures the global superpower will have.

Here's how it'll go down...

How do US presidential elections work? (And for goodness' sake, keep it simple.)

Ok. Here goes...

The US presidential election isn't necessarily won by the person who gets the most votes at the polls.

Instead, the president is chosen by something called the 'Electoral College'. This is a body of 538 electors from across the country who vote on behalf of the people in their state.

Each state has a designated number of electors based roughly on the size of their population. So California, for example, has 55 electors, while its smaller neighbour, Arizona, has 11.

After the American public votes on Tuesday, these electors look at the results in their state and then cast the official ballot reflecting that.

Almost all states go with a "winner takes all" approach. To use the California example: if Joe Biden wins the majority of the public vote in the state, he'll get all 55 of its electoral votes.

In order to win the presidency, a candidate must clinch the majority of the 538 electors' votes. Basically, it's a race to 270.

