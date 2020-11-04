Well.

Welcome to another day in 2020 - a year in which the unexpected is the only thing to expect. Today, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have both said they will win the 2020 US election.

The race to the White House is a complete nail-biter. In fact, experts are saying two-thirds of the US population no longer have fingernails. (*Precisely no expert has said this.)

At the time of publication, The New York Times says Trump has so far secured 213 electoral college votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has won 224 electoral college votes. Whoever reaches 270 will win.

In the early morning of Wednesday, local time, Joe Biden told a crowd in Delaware: "We believe we're on track to win this election."

Joe Biden says he predicts he will win the US election 2020. Image: Getty.

About one hour later, Trump held a press conference in which he declared: "Frankly, we did win this election."

So, yes. At the moment, both men have predicted they will win the US Election.

Donald Trump declared he "did win this election". Image: Getty.