'I'm pregnant. Stop telling me bad things about being a parent.'

From the moment a woman falls pregnant, the comments begin rolling in.

“Are you sure you don’t have twins in there?”

“I bet you’re looking forward to going back to the gym to get your body back.”

“Should you be drinking all that milk you’re craving? You’re gonna get fat.”

“That junk food isn’t good for the baby.”

Watch: The things pregnant women never say. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

From the moment a woman falls pregnant, her body and her baby, appallingly, often become the subject of public discourse. But beyond the unfiltered and unwanted remarks no one ever needs to hear are the warnings about parenthood.

“I was told that it would ruin my relationship, that I would never get to have any sleep, and that I would struggle to shower or drink hot coffee or anything else,” Megan, a mother of six-month-old twins, told Mamamia.

“It made me scared. It felt like people took glee in how miserable I would soon be!”

No one’s denying that becoming a parent can be a “rollercoaster journey fuelled with hormones” – but it’s the unsolicited motherhood advice that is doing more harm than good.

“I’m sick to death of people telling me how hard parenting will be,” one expectant parent wrote on Reddit. “I’m already utterly sick to death of most people’s reactions being along the lines of, ‘Ha, well say goodbye to your sleep’ and, ‘Well I guess that’s the end of your *insert-hobby-here* then.'

“Why do people think that’s an appropriate thing to say? It’s not funny, and what’s less funny is seemingly taking pleasure in the idea we’ll lose our identity as individuals.”

For some, comments like these have a huge impact on their health and wellbeing – so much so that one woman we spoke to ended up being hospitalised following the 'advice;' given by a family member.