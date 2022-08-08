9 things I wish I knew before my first trimester of pregnancy.

Wowza, that was a ride.

I've just ticked off my first trimester of pregnancy and as I sit here in trimester two, slightly less anxious, I've been doing a lot of reflecting while it's all still fresh in my noggin.

I've known I was pregnant since week four, and it has so far felt like the longest and also quickest few months of my life.

I want to share with you what I wish I knew before I experienced this, as a first-time soon-to-be mum.

1. Pregnancy anxiety is normal. But you need to put it into perspective.

Working in women's media, I am surrounded by pregnancy, birth and parenting stories.

But when we report a story about pregnancy and birth, it's usually about something going wrong. That's because a pregnancy that's smooth sailing or easy isn't really a story and yet statistically, it's the reality for a large proportion of women.

While I never want to stop telling the stories of miscarriage and hardship and fertility troubles and horrendous morning sickness - hearing only the bad makes you forget that there's also a lot of good.

From the moment I peed on that stick and saw the two pink lines, I was a mess.

Don't get excited, it might not 'take,' was my first thought.

That remained my mindset for the entire first trimester as I refused to let myself get too attached just in case something went wrong.

While this is a realistic mindset to have, I let it swallow me. I was so consumed by something going wrong; I got to the point where I was just existing and counting down the days until I reached the next milestone, (which made the days go for eternity), instead of actually just relaxing into the process a bit more.

I am not going to tell you not to worry; I hated people telling me that. But putting things into perspective helped. I used this Miscarriage Odds Reassurer to keep myself sane, because looking at those little numbers getting more and more in my favour was weirdly reassuring.

2. You expect pregnancy to come with *all* the symptoms, but sometimes you won't feel pregnant at all.

The first sign I had that I was pregnant was boobs of fire. It wasn't like the tenderness I usually get around my period; it was a new achy, engorged feeling.

Sure enough, preggo.

But from there, my 'symptoms' didn't really ramp up like I was expecting them too. Or like all the movies and articles and memes prepared me for.

I was tired. Super tired. But that was about it, along with the sore boobs, until around week eight.

It left me constantly confused, telling my fiance, "But shouldn't I be feeling more??? Vomiting? Wanting to eat pickles??? Something?"