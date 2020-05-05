'I've been pregnant in my 20s, 30s and 40s and here's what differed each time around.'

This Mother’s Day and beyond, Mamamia and our brand partner Elevit are celebrating the many unique stories of motherhood.

I love being pregnant. Almost as much as I enjoy actually getting pregnant.

This was a surprise to me as I was never a very maternal young woman. In fact, for someone like me who has carried four pregnancies to term in my 20s, 30s and 40s my infatuation with this process that turned my body into the ultimate 3D printer was a surprise.

So what if scientists have worked out how to print a cup from plastic? I can print a human being, in flesh and blood.

Pregnancy in my 20s

I was 27 when I fell pregnant with my now 23-year-old daughter Zoe. I wasn’t married. I hadn’t really considered having a child right at that point in my life, but I had contemplated whether I was going to have children and I knew that the answer was yes. I just wasn’t sure who with? And when is the right time?

Pregnancy and motherhood always seem to come at imperfect and inopportune times in one’s career – I knew this and I was determined that I wanted my experience to be what I called ‘life inclusive’, meaning that I wanted to experience motherhood AND a career.

As a writer and comedian I knew I’d have to make some adjustments, but I felt I had the unique ability to craft my own path. I asked my partner if he wanted a baby. I was surprised when he said “yes”.

So that was it. I was having a baby. At the time we were living in a converted shed. Our mothers secretly colluded to change our circumstance and one week before I was to deliver, we moved into a beautiful three-bedroom wooden cottage on a hill. That very week there was a flash flood and the shed we had previously occupied filled with three feet of water! I guess you could say my waters broke early.

This was an easy pregnancy - my body knew what to do, my skin stretched to accommodate my tiny passenger, and I marvelled at the almost surreal shape of my new body. I loved the feeling of my rounded tummy and the sensation of what was rippling beneath. I had the usual morning sickness in the first trimester, but that magically disappeared when I hit 12 weeks. I rubbed oil into my body, I ate foliage, I swam, I walked, I avoided prawns and blue vein cheese - although I never ate prawns or blue vein cheese anyway.