The new book aiming to stop new mums thinking, 'If only someone had told me'.

After the traumatic birth of her first son, Sophie Walker created Australian Birth Stories to prepare mothers for the realities of childbirth. Seven years later, Sophie is releasing her debut book, The Complete Australian Guide to Pregnancy and Birth which critics and experts are hailing the new What to Expect which sold over 22 million copies worldwide.

It’s a tale as old as time.

A new mum returns home from the hospital, baby in tow, and thinks to herself, 'Well, I was not prepared for that.'

This was the case for new mum, Sophie Walker. After battling through a 35-hour labour, a cascade of medical interventions and a postpartum haemorrhage, Sophie threw herself into research to ensure she was better prepared for her second birth. It was only then that she realised how heartbreakingly common her initial experience really was.

