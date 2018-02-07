The 10 moments from Married at First Sight's Troy we don't understand. At all.

This is Troy.

Australia met Troy on Sunday night, when he got fake married to complete stranger Ashley on Married at First Sight.

On a show that is logically dubious at the best of times, Troy fits in perfectly. Nothing. About. Him. Makes. Sense.

Nothing.

He is the groom all of us wanted but none of us deserve.

In literally two episodes of television, he's done enough weird things that it's not only possible but also necessary for us to rank them in order of the extent to which we do not understand.

1. The time he rushed his fake wife to get ready then made her wait while he did pushups.

Wot.

Poor Ashley was having a well-deserved sleep in when Troy woke her up by watching her, then complained about being hungry. So like any obliging fake wife, Ashley got ready and together, they headed out to get some food.

That was until TROY DECIDED HE NEEDED TO DO PUSHUPS BECAUSE IT HELPS HIM EAT BETTER.