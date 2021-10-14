This week, Tom Cruise was seen with adopted son Connor Cruise in a rare public appearance, the pair at a basketball game in California.

Prior to this, the father and son hadn’t been photographed together since 2019.

The actor's relationship with his two older children - son Connor and daughter Isabella - remains relatively private, although they are in contact.

In contrast, it's been over eight years since the actor was last pictured out in public with his youngest daughter Suri.

Since then, the actor's relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been the subject of speculation.

While it's been alleged that Cruise's belief in the Church of Scientology has played a part, the 59-year-old hasn't spoken publicly about his seemingly estranged relationship with his daughter.

Here's everything we know about Tom Cruise’s relationships with his three children.

Tom Cruise's relationship with Connor and Isabella.

Before becoming a dad to Suri, Cruise was a father to two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, who he shares with Aussie actress Nicole Kidman. The couple adopted Isabella, simply known as Bella, in 1992 and Connor in 1995, after tying the knot in 1990.

But when the actors divorced in 2001, rumours of a rift between Kidman and her children started circulating.

At the time, Bella and Connor – who had been raised in the Church of Scientology – chose to stay with Cruise.