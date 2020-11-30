Nicole Kidman has worn a lot of different hats in her career.

She was the glamorous Satine in Moulin Rouge, former lawyer Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, and Manhattan therapist Grace Fraser in The Undoing.

Now, the 53-year-old actress is set to act, sing and dance as she portrays Angie Dickinson in Netflix's The Prom.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Prom below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind Glee and American Horror Story, the musical film follows a troupe of theatre stars who visit a small Indiana town in support of a high school girl who has been banned from taking her girlfriend to prom.

Kidman is starring in the film alongside Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Ahead of the film's release on December 11, let's take a look back at Nicole Kidman's life in the spotlight.

Nicole Kidman's childhood and career.

Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

At the time, Kidman's Australian parents, Janelle and Antony, were in the United States on student visas.

After her younger sister Antonia Kidman was born, the family of four returned to Sydney, where the two sisters attended primary and high school.

"I've always been aware of privilege, because both my parents came from nothing," Kidman told Glamour in a new interview.

"When we moved to America, we had nothing. My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his PhD as he came from a very poor family."

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.