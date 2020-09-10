Katie Holmes' new relationship proves she's finally free of Tom Cruise.

For most of her adult life, Katie Holmes has avoided the spotlight.

She's kept a low profile. She's rarely given interviews. She only shares small snippets of her life on social media.

Then this week she was photographed gloriously snogging a younger man outside of a restaurant in Manhattan. The man in the photos is 33-year-old restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr, and he's Holmes' brand new spanking boyfriend.

Being photographed kissing someone in public is an unusual move for Holmes and it marks a turning point in her life.

The photos prove that Holmes finally feels free to live her life on her own terms.

WATCH: The celebrities who broke up and then worked together. Post continues below.



Video via

﻿

The now 41-year-old actress first came into the public eye when she starred as Joey Potter in the 90s teen drama, Dawson's Creek.

She was just 19 years old when she filmed the first season. In the early years of Dawson's Creek, Holmes dated her co-star Joshua Jackson. She later became engaged to teen movie star, Chris Klein.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons, and during its run and in the immediate years after it, Holmes starred in a bunch of cult movies including First Daughter, Teaching Mrs Tingle, Disturbing Behaviour and Go.

﻿

Then in 2005, Holmes landed her biggest, most controversial role to date. She became Tom Cruise's wife.

The pair initially met in April of that year when Cruise allegedly orchestrated a meeting between them because he was romantically interested in Holmes.

In May 2005, one month after they met, Cruise appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where he declared his love for Holmes, and jumped on the couch.

That infamous couch-jumping moment. Image: Getty.