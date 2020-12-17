"You motherf**kers." The highs and lows of Tom Cruise's life in the spotlight.

In recent months, the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 have faced endless COVID-19-related delays.

Since filming began, production has been halted multiple times, including when 12 people on set tested positive to the virus in October.

In the weeks since the outbreak, Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the film, has tried to ensure there are no further delays to shooting, spending almost AUD$900,000 on a cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

But this week, the film's lead actor went on a tirade after witnessing two crew members standing too close to one another on set.

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise was heard screaming: "If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

There were reportedly 50 crew members present at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, when the 58-year-old flew into a rage.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," he screamed.

"That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.

"We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone."

The action spy movie is currently slated for release in November 2021.

Since the audio was leaked, a number of high-profile celebrities have defended Cruise's outburst.