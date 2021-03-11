Just 7 things people with good skin always do. And 3 they don't.

You know the ones.

They're always swanning around all smug and pleased with their glowing skin and solid routine. Zero pimpies on their chin. No flaky foreheads. No blotchy spots. No questionable rashes (wait, is that fungal? I THINK IT COULD BE FUNGAL).

Must be nice. Real nice.

So, what do they do? Can't we all just do what they do and get that happy-looking skin, too??

Well, yes and no.

Y'see, things like adult acne are often caused by those pesky genes, fluctuating hormones and such. It has nothing to do with how good you wash your face or how diligent you are with your routine.

But! It can certainly help.

So, we thought we'd pull together a list of some Really Good Things that WILL make your skin look healthier, glowier and happier.

Oh, come on! We know you love lists.

Okay, are you ready?

1. Never go to bed with makeup on.

You wanna sleep in your makeup, do ya? Can't be arsed taking it all off?

Well, we hope you enjoy ruining your skin and making it age quicker. No, seriously. If you do this on the reg you'll also be the proud new owner of some deep 'n' dirty pores, redness, acute dryness and the gang.

Sounds a touch dramatic, but it's true you guys! It really is.

It's a proven thing that not cleaning your face at night not only wreaks havoc on the health of your skin, but it actually AGES your skin, too.