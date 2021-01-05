Ahh pimples. You can read a million articles on why your shouldn't squeeze them, but when you have a MASSIVE pulsating twin on your face that feels like the size of a $2 coin, as if you're not going to pick at it. HA!

But in the interest of you not screwing up your cute face for the next week and a half, we've pulled together a handy little guide on how to squeeze that jerk the *proper* way.

Watch: Speaking of pimples and such... here's how to deal with blackheads. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Because there's obviously a not-good way to do it, and it involves scarring and all that other fun stuff, so you're going to want to know how to do it right, yeah?

We've even enlisted the help of an expert, because we will not sashay around like we're professional skincare wizards. Nu-uh.

So, let's do it!

Why is it bad to pop pimples?

"You should never pop a pimple! Not only can it aggravate it more, becoming even more sore and inflamed, but it can take much longer to heal and you actually risk spreading the bacteria further, potentially causing more pimples or causing the skin to scab and scar," said founder and owner of The Parlour Room, Natalie Papadopoulos.

Oh. Okay. But how else can you get rid of them if you're not going to squeeze 'em?

Listen: Really wanna squeeze it? Listen to this episode of You Beauty, where we chat all things popping pimples.

"The safest approach is to avoid popping altogether and focus instead on good skincare and professional treatments to tend to problematic skin."

Alright, alright, we get it...

But what if you, like, HAVE to pop it?

Sometimes you just gotta pop it. We get it - we all do it. But the trick is to know exactly when it's *ready* to pop. Otherwise you're just going to screw your face up for no reason.

So here's the general rule:

If things are still looking really painful, red and taut, that's a good sign that you should leave it be. Yep, even if it feels like it's pulsing underneath your skin. No touchy.

If you can see a white or yellow head form on top of the pimple (and it's more intense than the surrounding redness), she's ready. She's bloody ready.

What's the best way to pop a pimple without scarring?

Okay, listen up - this is crucial, this bit. If you play things right, you won't make it look a thousand times worse/seriously damage your skin for life.