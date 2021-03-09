A dermatologist told us why our skin is so sensitive and it's... confronting.

Bet you feel like a real bloody goose, huh? Cause we do. We all do.

Turns out a lot of us have been ploughing away at our skin with approximately *way* too many chemical-laden scrubs, toners and actives, literally giving ourselves long-term sensitivity.

FKN WHOOPS. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Video via Mamamia

It sounds like we're being a touch dramatic, but it's true you guys.

We were talking to dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology, and we started ranting about how sensitive and s**t our skin was, when she brought up this whole 'man-made' sensitivity thing.

And while the symptoms and causes of sensitive skin obviously differ between individuals (underlying issues like eczema and such can trigger sensitive skin), skin experts are now noticing a HELLUVA lot of 'man-made' sensitivity going on.

And it's all due to people simply overusing certain ingredients and products.

Sheesh. How unbelievably awks for us!

To find out exactly what we're doing wrong and how to stop it, we asked Dr Armour what she recommends.

Is it possible for your skincare routine to make your skin sensitive?

Yes. One hundred and fifty per cent, yes. The main culprits? Physical exfoliation, foaming cleansers and toners.

"We have become obsessed with exfoliation as if it is something that we need to do to avoid all the perceived evils that could befall our skin (dullness, dryness, congestion)," said Dr Armour.

"I believe physical exfoliants are completely unnecessary. They temporarily smooth the skin by removing the dead upper layer which will slough away on its own. In doing so, physical exfoliants, particularly if used too often, will disrupt the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity."