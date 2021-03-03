What exactly is fungal acne? Here's everything you need to know.

You start to break out. It gets bad. Spreads all over your chin. Around your mouth. You start to panic; is it just really bad acne? OH MY GOD IS IT FUNGAL ACNE?

No, wait - hang on.

Shouldn't you be using something else on this if it's ~fungal~? Is that drying lotion making it worse? Do you need to see a dermatologist? We're not freaking out, you're freaking out!

So, you do what every other poor panic-ridden lamb does in 2021, and you scroll through Reddit's SkincareAddiction and hop on TikTok. Have a search for some answers.

And there's A LOT of stuff out there. Mercy. There's so many remedies.

But, guys, guys, guys. 'Fungal acne' isn't actually a real diagnosis. In fact, it's just a cute nickname for something else entirely different from acne. What's more, it usually appears on your body - not your face.

How awkward.

Confused? We asked a couple of experts to help us unpack the whole 'fungal acne' thing.

So, wait. What exactly is fungal acne?

"Fungal acne is a term that has been used recently, particularly on social media, to describe a number of pimple-like lesions and rashes which are not true acne, but caused by either yeast or fungal infections," explains dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.

This condition is actually known as pityrosporum folliculitis and it's an acne-like eruption that usually occurs on the body rather than the face.