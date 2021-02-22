Skin feeling...dull? Here's 4 of our best tips to boost your glow, stat.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Back when you were a young squid and had like, zero sleep every night, you could probably wake up each morning with a face full of bright, plump, glowing skin - nay a crease in sight.

But now, as a more mature gal in her late 20s/30s/40s and beyond, you'll probably find that even if you manage to fit in your 10-step skincare routine and clock a full eight hours of snooze time, your skin still looks a little meh.

It's dull. Kinda average. A bit blah.

And that's okay! As you get older your skin tends to slack off and slows down all the important stuff like cell turnover - meaning dead skin cells stay longer on the surface of the skin.

This causes dullness, roughness, clogged pores, acne, and all that other exciting stuff. So, yeah - that's why your skin is not as bright as it was when you were 22.

With that said, there are a few specific ingredients and products that can help keep your skin at its most supple, smooth, and plump...

1. Apply a glow-enhancing mask in the morning.

Hands down the quickest and laziest way to up your glow, reach for a do-good mask that's packed with hydrating and radiance-boosting ingredients.