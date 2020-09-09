Acne is such a freakin' jerk. It plagues us through our teenage years, only to come back and basically spit in our faces when we're in our 20s and 30s. The worst. Apparently being a grown-up doesn't mean having your own house, tonnes of money and flawless skin. RUDE!

While we can't do too much about the crippling housing prices or the whole money thing, we can help you on the acne front. We speak to a qualified skin expert and pull together all the juicy info on how to deal with adult acne.

Why me? WHY? ﻿

If you're one of the little lambs struggling with adult acne for what feels like your entire life, don't think you're alone in your fight. In fact, you are anything but alone, friends. According to the most recent Global Acne Report (see - it's so common it has a report!), acne affects approximately 80 per cent of people between the onset of puberty and 30 years of age.

Watch: We're obsessed with this blackhead blasting face mask. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It turns out that it's actually quite normal to suffer from some form of acne in your adult years - whether it be the non-inflammatory type such as whiteheads and blackheads, or inflammatory type such as nodules, pustules and cysts.

Cystic inflammatory acne is one of the more common types of adult acne and it's a skin condition that is a bit harder to treat. If you don't know what cystic acne is, it's basically those lumpy pimples that sit deep beneath the skin - the ones you can't squeeze or drain.

Okay, cool. Me and a bunch of other people have adult acne. What's causing it though? ﻿

So, what's the go? Why do we get it? Let's just get this straight - adult acne is not always the result of you being a bit behind with your skincare routine – so don't beat yourself up. Often it's just an unfortunate thing thrust upon you by the universe/your hormones.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we find out exactly how to get rid of blackheads. Post continues below.