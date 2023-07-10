The Voice is back! Here's everything you need to know about the brand new season.

It's time to warm up your vocal cords folks, because The Voice Australia is back for another huge season.

Since its debut in 2012, The Voice Australia has transformed ordinary Australians into celebrated stars, providing a platform for exceptional vocal talents to launch their music careers.

As the 12th season approaches – featuring a fresh addition to the judging panel – viewers can expect an exhilarating journey as our esteemed coaches and aspiring contestants go head-to-head, vying for the ultimate musical victory.

Watch the trailer for MasterChef 2023. Story continues after post.



Video via Channel 10.

Brace yourself for a season of unparalleled talent and fierce competition, but until then let's share all the details following the upcoming season of The Voice Australia.

Here's absolutely everything you need to know.

Who are the coaches of The Voice 2023?