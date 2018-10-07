"I would hope he's a little embarrassed." Sophie's brutal message to the Honey Badger.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

For Sophie Tieman, her experience on The Bachelor was not what she expected.

Having given up months of her life to find love, her hopes were high when she found herself in the final two.

Then Nick Cummins chose… himself, leaving Sophie and Brittany Hockley completely devastated.

Now Sophie has spoken to Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project about the ordeal.

“The fact that he couldn’t see enough in one girl out of 28, it just shocks us,” Sophie told Wilkinson on The Sunday Project.

Sophie speaks to The Project…

“It still don’t quite understand it,” she added.

“I would hope he’s a little embarrassed, we just went through so many highs and so many lows and I’m sure he did too – but I just hope there’s something in him that’s a little unhappy or uneasy with his decision because God knows we have been through it.”