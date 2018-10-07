"I would hope he's a little embarrassed." Sophie's brutal message to the Honey Badger.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
For Sophie Tieman, her experience on The Bachelor was not what she expected.
Having given up months of her life to find love, her hopes were high when she found herself in the final two.
Then Nick Cummins chose… himself, leaving Sophie and Brittany Hockley completely devastated.
Now Sophie has spoken to Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project about the ordeal.
“The fact that he couldn’t see enough in one girl out of 28, it just shocks us,” Sophie told Wilkinson on The Sunday Project.
Sophie speaks to The Project…
“It still don’t quite understand it,” she added.
“I would hope he’s a little embarrassed, we just went through so many highs and so many lows and I’m sure he did too – but I just hope there’s something in him that’s a little unhappy or uneasy with his decision because God knows we have been through it.”
Top Comments
So, does Sophie think that she could definitely pick a man she wanted to start a serious relationship with, out of 28 men picked by someone else, having spent no more than several hours with each of them, mostly because she was busy "dating" 27 other men at the time? I don't think I could.
It's a very artificial environment to try to form a relationship in. I think it's more remarkable that we've had any successful couplings at all from this franchise. The fact that couples sometimes have already broken up by the time the finale ends or that other contestants have decided that nope, they won't have any of these people, thanks very much does not surprise me in the slightest.
Conversely, I do find it weird that Sophie believes 28 women, without exception, are hopelessly devoted to one person they barely know.
Arguably you don't get a fair representation of single women in this bunch. To be willing to even be a contestant on The Bachelor really limits the pool down to (a) publicity seekers, (b) those who for whatever reason have had major past relationship trauma in their early 20s, (c) those who hold little value with their reputation, and (d) those who producers judge will provide dramatic tension, comedy or conflict. I can't really see viable long term or stable relationship material in the 28 contestants particulary given most seem to sit in the (a), (c) and (d) buckets.