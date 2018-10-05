Days after filming The Bachelor finale, Sophie Tieman received a message from Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Four months ago, Sophie Tieman thought she and Nick Cummins were going to end up together.

The 25-year-old from Queensland had met Nick’s family, and he hers. While holidaying (and filming The Bachelor finale) in New Caledonia, Sophie says the 31-year-old told her he wanted her there, that it was always meant to be her and she wasn’t in the final two by default.

Then, Australia watched on as Honey Badger dumped her on national TV. After weeks of asking the property valuer to open up and be more emotional, Nick said he couldn’t give her those emotions back, she wasn’t ‘the one’.

“That actually really hurt me in that moment because I was left so confused,” Sophie told Mamamia.

“By the end, I was confident in saying that I was falling in love with him. But then he said it wasn’t enough and it wasn’t me so confusion really settled in at that point in time. I just wanted to close my eyes, open them up and be back at home.”

A few days after they finished filming the finale and Sophie had had time to come to terms with the fact Nick had decided to choose neither herself or fellow contestant Brittany Hockley, she received a message from Nick.

“It was four months ago now that we filmed the finale. It was soon after filming that Nick reached out via social media, that was the first and last time I heard from him,” she said.

“I’m aware that he reached out to a few of the girls that he’d formed good connections with, he was just sort of touching base and making sure that I was ok and doing well.”

Rather than apologising to her or offering more of an explanation than what we saw on last night’s Bachelor finale, Sophie said it was a brief message that left her feeling confused.