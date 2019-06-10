The last time The Ordinary released a new product, it sold out within minutes.

Yes, the cult but clinical skincare brand is bloody difficult to understand and it’s near impossible to figure out what each product actually is from the complicated labels.

But the people who love The Ordinary really love The Ordinary. For them, there will always be a spot in their bathroom cabinets for yet another sciency looking pipette bottle labelled ‘5 % acid peeling and brightening emulsion thingy’.

It’s a good thing too, because The Ordinary is releasing a brand new face masque this week: The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Masque.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque comes out on June 12 and is formulated to target 'lacklustre tone and textural irregularities'. If The Ordinary labelled their products in the beauty marketing terms we're used to, it would read 'smoothing, purifying mask to unblock pores for oily or blemish-prone skin'.

As you can see from this lab sample we were sent in the lead up to the launch, the masque looks a fair bit like tar or a charcoal teeth whitening toothpaste. It also smells like the latter.

That's because it's made up of a mixture of charcoal and clays to help get rid of the gunk trapped inside your pores under the surface layer of the skin, and salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid or BHA that dives down deeper into the skin) to dissolve the dead skin cells in there too.