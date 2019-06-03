LEIGH CAMPBELL: After 15 years as a beauty editor, these are the 6 beauty rules I live by.

Like Andrea Bocelli said, it’s time to say goodbye.

This past week was my last at Mamamia as I prepare to birth and raise a very small person.

When I return, I’ll be (hopefully) bringing with me all new beauty tips and routine shortcuts as I navigate my way from having 15 uninterrupted minutes to do my makeup, to having 180 seconds to complete my entire beauty routine while bouncing a baby rocker with my left foot.

But before I go, I wanted to leave you with the beauty ‘rules’ I live by.

After more than 15 years working as a beauty editor and journalist, I’ve spoken to hundreds of experts and rubbed thousands of lotions and creams on the backs of my hands.

I’ve whittled my beauty rules down just six things I always find to be true (for me), year after year.

Regardless of life stage, these are the timeless tips I’ve seen really pay off.

1. Life will be a lot easier when you stop fighting your hair’s natural texture.

Curly girls want straight hair and straight-haired women spend ages putting waves in their hair every day.

Why do we all want what we don’t have?

Calling on a great hairstylist to give you a suitable cut and teach you how to best work with your hair’s natural texture will free you of time and angst. Life is too short to dread washing and styling your hair.

2. Your natural hair colour really suits you.

It’s true… the universe specifically made you with that colour skin, those colour eyes, and your natural hair for a reason.

Peroxide blonde or ink-bottle black might look striking, but straying too far from your natural colour will mean a huge amount of money and time in upkeep, and you’ll likely need to wear a lot more makeup to blend it all together.

Stay within three to four shades of your natural hair colour and it’s guaranteed to suit you.