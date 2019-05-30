Redness. Scarring. Bumps. 19 women on what their pimples actually look like.

This week, model and reality TV star Elyse Knowles shared a post of six selfies with her 900,000 Instagram followers.

“It’s me, baring all and standing in a completely vulnerable position. But I’m doing it because the time is now to make sure you know that while my life can appear glossy at times, there’s a reality behind it all – and this is part of it,” the 26-year-old captioned the images.

The Block 2018 star felt vulnerable sharing these photos online because they showed what her skin looks like.

Without makeup. Bare. Pimples, acne scarring and all.

Speaking openly about how adult acne has affected her throughout her twenties, Knowles said her skin is “one of the hardest things to talk about”.

“The more open we are with each other and the more we help each other, the better and more confident and capable we will all be!” she added.

This is the second time Knowles has posted about suffering from breakouts and cystic acne – the Myer and Aveda ambassador first shared photos of her skin on Instagram at the end of 2018.