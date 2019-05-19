From over $1000 to under $20: 21 women share exactly how much money they spend on skincare.

Us humans are inherently nosy, aren’t we? Especially when it comes to money.

Come on, we all want to know what other people are spending their money on, how much they have in the bank, what salaries they’re on and how much debt they’re in. Not because we need to know, but because it’s how we figure out if we’re doing alright with our own cash.

One aspect of budgeting we’re really curious about is: how much money women are spending on skincare. After surveying more than 200 women from the Mamamia You Beauty Facebook group, we’ve realised no two beauty cupboards are the same.

Some bathroom cabinets are filled with half-used bottles collecting dust on the top shelf. Or packed with lotions and creams threatening to smash onto the floor at any moment. Others are tightly edited to only contain the essentials, or they’re mostly bare, bar one or two luxurious products that bring joy every time you get a whiff of the scent.

From spending less than a $50 note on beauty products in supermarket aisles, to investing more than a fortnight’s rent on treatments in the pursuit of looking and feeling good, here’s exactly how much 21 Aussie women are spending on skincare.

To be clear, it’s your money (and your face!), so no judgement whatsoever on how much or how little you like spending.

Settle in, because this is a very pervy read.

Amy, $536.

My morning and evening routine is exactly the same – a $68 cleanser (I know), an $80 serum and a $68 moisturiser. I also get a $280 facial treatment with a chemical peel, extractions and light therapy when I can afford it or when my skin has gone to sh*t (so every three to four months), and $40 worth of waxing and tinting for my blonde lashes and brows. For years, I used only Cetaphil products because I was scared of putting anything too hardcore on my face, but I was getting a lot of pimples and congestion from my skin being dehydrated, and I’m happy to make the investment for products that work.