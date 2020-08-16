Excuse us, we have a compelling theory that proves Irena (not Bella) wins The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We're only two episodes into The Bachelor and we're already way too obsessed with working out who this season's winner will be.

All last week, 25-year-old Bella Varelis was labelled the clear frontrunner by fans. The marketing manager made a big romantic entrance and later nabbed both the first date and the first kiss with Locky.

But now, there's a new, emerging theory that suggests Irena Srbinovska wins Locky's heart. And there's lots of juicy evidence to support it.

The 31-year-old nurse left an immediate impression on Locky after she stepped out on the red carpet and quickly set his heart racing when she reached out to check his pulse.

"What a stunner," Locky said when he first met Irena.

"Just beautiful. There was just something about her I was just like 'wow' and I felt warm."

And they already seem like a good match.

"I love a nurse cause I do some stupid shit, so it might be good to have one of those onboard," Locky joked.

So without further ado, let us present the theory that Irena is this year's Bachelor winner.

Ahem.

The winner's edit.

If you look back at past Bachie seasons, you'll notice almost every winner of the show gets a clear 'winner's edit' when we first meet them on the red carpet.

The music changes, the scene slows down and we get to see every moment of their grand entrance play out on our screens.

It happened to Anna in Tim Robards' season, Snezana from Sam Wood's season and Laura from Matty J's season. The list goes on.