Body shaming and a mean girl clique: What really happened between The Bachelor's Irena and Bella.

Last week on The Bachelor we watched former close friends (and frontrunners) Bella and Irena absolutely lose it at each other with a confrontation at the cocktail party ending in an epic storm out.

On Thursday, Locky and his remaining bachelorettes re-entered the Bachelor mansion after weeks in lockdown. During that time, the contestants had virtual dates, rose ceremonies via Zoom, and kept in close contact with Locky with frequent texts and phone calls.

But upon reuniting, we saw Irena complaining about Bella boasting about her amazing family date, and Bella complaining about Irena lying about "getting calls from Locky every day" and "exaggerating" her connection and time with him.

Then in a confrontation, Bella accused Irena of being a backstabber before declaring, "I don't trust you anymore. I'm sorry."

"And I don't trust you," Irena replied.

"I'm f*cking over your bullsh*t, to be honest," Bella said as she walked away. "You're a manipulative little b*tch."

Back when Irena and Bella were friends. Image: Ten. But, it turns out the 50 minute episode left out a lot of important gossip information. Thankfully, the So Dramatic podcast has filled in the gaps.

While the drama was fuelled by jealousy around Locky, it exploded into a messy high-school-esque fight with a body shaming comment.

According to So Dramatic, Irena told Steph that Bella had body shamed her, so Steph confronted Bella who denied it.